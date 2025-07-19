Woman, Brother-In-Law Fall In Love, Then A Plan To Kill Husband

The death of a 36-year-old man, initially believed to be due to an accidental electrocution, has turned into a chilling murder investigation involving betrayal in Delhi.

The victim, Karan Dev, was brought to the Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital on July 13 by his wife, Sushmita - who claimed that he had accidentally suffered an electric shock. The hospital staff declared him dead, following which his family waived off a post-mortem as they believed it was an accident. However, the Delhi Police insisted on conducting the autopsy, citing the victim's age and the circumstances of the death.

During this time, his wife and his cousin, Rahul, objected.

The police still sent the victim's body to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for an autopsy.

Three days after the incident, the victim's younger brother, Kunal, told the police that he suspected Karan had been murdered by his wife and their cousin. He even provided evidence of an Instagram chat between Sushmita and Rahul, in which they had discussed the murder plan.

The chats revealed that the victim's wife and her brother-in-law had an affair, due to which they decided to kill Karan. They gave him 15 sleeping pills during dinner and waited till he was unconscious. The messages also revealed that the couple had Googled the time it would take for the sleeping pills to cause death.

While the victim was still unconscious but breathing, his wife told her lover that she wanted to take a nap.

The two also gave an electric shock to the victim to make it look like an accidental death.

Police have taken the accused wife into custody.

During interrogation, she confessed to killing her husband with her lover - the brother-in-law.

According to her, her husband had slapped and abused her a day before 'Karwachauth' and would often ask her for money, leading to emotional and physical distress.

"Based on the initial investigation, a case has been registered under appropriate sections. The process of arrest is going on. We are also waiting for a detailed post-mortem report," DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh said.