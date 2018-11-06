Weight Loss: 3 Easy Hacks To Keep The Calories Away

Healthy diet and weight loss are synonymous to each other. There is no denying the fact that weight loss demands a combination of healthy eating and physical exercises. However, while eating healthy, one should be aware of their total calorie intake as well. There are times when we often end up consuming high-calorie foods, even while eating healthy. In order to stay in shape and shed those extra kilos, it is imperative to maintain a calorie deficit.

The author of the book '101 Weight Loss Tips', Dr. Shikha Sharma, suggests three easy hacks that you can use to keep the calories away. Read on to know more about them:

1. Start With Soup Or Salads

Soup and salads are undoubtedly the best way to start your meals. Soup and salads both help in stimulating appetite and are quite low in calorie count. Salad's fibre content will keep you full for a longer period of time, which will further keep away unnecessary hunger pangs.

2. Avoid Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners might seem as a perfect substitute for sugar, but they may actually do more harm than good to your body. Such kinds of sweeteners actually cause cravings for sweet food to increase.

3. Portion Control

Another way to steer clear of extra calories is to gradually decrease small quantities from your daily meals. This is more effective than crash dieting. Doing so will eventually make you habitual of portion control, thus reducing calories from your plate.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.