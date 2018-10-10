Weight Loss: 11 Fool-Proof Weight Loss Tips To Shed Belly Fat Naturally

Are you planning to lose weight and don't know where to start? If yes, then you have come to the right place. While it is true that weight loss is not a cakewalk, but a few healthy steps would effectively lead you to your desired weight loss. Crash diets, starving and making drastic changes to your lifestyle may seem like luring options to lose some quick kilos, but they are not sustainable in the longer run. To lose weight and managing weight loss regime, you need to have a balanced diet and a healthy workout routine in place. Here are some expert tips and tricks that may come handy too!





11 Tips To Lose Weight And Cut Belly Fat Naturally





1. Start Your Day With Lukewarm Water. This helps kick-start your metabolism. A fast metabolism is key to quick weight loss. If a plain glass of water is getting too monotonous for you, you can even add a dash of lemon or infuse it with grated ginger. Lemon and ginger water are also known for their metabolism boosting and fat burning properties.



2. Have A Protein-Packed Breakfast: Include eggs, oats, beans and lentils in your breakfast, as they are packed with protein. Protein tends to take longer to digest, and thereby, pushes your body to secrete the gut hormone - Peptide YY - which makes you feel full. If you feel full, you crave less and this helps facilitate weight loss.



3. Add Fibre-Rich Foods To Your Diet: Load up on fibre-rich foods, grains and vegetables. Fibre takes the longest to digest, which induces the feeling of fullness. This feeling of satiety prevents you from bingeing later.



4. Choose Good Carbs And Good Fats Over Refined And Processed Ones: A big part of weight loss is rooted in healthy choices. Both carbohydrates and fats are crucial macronutrients that our body requires for basic functioning. Ditch trans-fats and refined carbs. Trans-fats are usually found in junk food, instant noodles and store-bought pastas and cookies. These foods generate empty calories and do no good to your body in terms of nutrition. Choose healthy fats like cheese, nuts, and avocados instead. Some of the healthy carbs are sweet potatoes, whole grains and whole dals.



5. Include More Water-Rich Foods In Your Diet: Eating water-rich foods such as zucchini, tomatoes, bottle gourd and cucumbers during meals can help reduce your calorie intake while making you feel full. These veggies are naturally rich in both soluble and insoluble fibres.



6. Have Meals At Shorter Intervals: Try and reduce the intervals between each major meal, and try to have 5-6 short meals every day. Observing long gaps between the meals can drop your blood sugar, which could also slow down the metabolism.



7. Opt For Natural Sugar Alternatives: Refined sugar generates empty calories. Too much of sugar go on store themselves as fat cells. Opt for natural sugar alternatives like jaggery, maple syrup or coconut sugar. Avoid artificial sweeteners too.

8. Drink Healthy Beverages: Use skim or low fat milk and milk products to prepare your tea or coffee. Cutting back on sugar is also a good idea to prevent empty calories. The antioxidants present in green tea and herbal teas like chamomile and jasmine are also known to cut belly fat.



9. Cut Back On Salt: Try to cut back on salt, especially during dinner. High sodium leads to higher water retention. And, since our metabolism begins to dip in the evening, it is best to go light and salt-free.



10. Spices Can Help Too: Fenugreek, coriander seeds, dhaniya (coriander) seed and black pepper are some of the spices that are popular for its weight loss benefits. Add black pepper to your soups and stews. Drinking zeera (cumin) water, cinnamon water and ajwain water are also effective.



11. Choose Steamed, Boiled Or Grilled Over Fried Food: It is always a good idea to steam, boil or grill your food, especially your veggies. Frying your veggies may lead to loss of nutrients, not to mention the calorie pile-up.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

