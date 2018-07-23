Weight Loss: 11 Foods, Herbs and Spices To Boost Metabolism



Here are some metabolism boosting foods that could help you in your weight loss journey.

If you are on a weight loss trail, you may have been advised to include more metabolism boosting foods to your diet. Metabolism is a complex biochemical process during which your body extracts calories from the food consumed, combines it with oxygen and produces energy. It is a regular body function. Metabolic rate differs from person to person and body to body. Younger people have a better metabolic rate. And some people are just blessed with a great metabolism, they can eat and eat and put on very little weight in the bargain. Not all people are so lucky, but that does not mean you lose all hope either. For those of you who have a sluggish metabolic rate, a slight change in your lifestyle can do wonders.

1. Eggs: According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, eggs help maintain metabolic balance. The protein packed food is a healthy addition to make to your diet for weight loss.

2. Cinnamon: It speeds up your metabolism by better utilization of carbohydrates and prevents the body from storing fat. Have cinnamon tea couple of times in a day especially with your carbohydrates, tells Shilpa, Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health practitioner.

3. Peaches: Peaches are rich in metabolism boosting flavonoids like catechins. A faster metabolism speeds up your calorie burning rate, which aids weight loss.

4. Milk: Some studies have claimed that conjugated linolenic acid found in milk can help in burning fat. Milk is also full of protein. Protein takes longer to digest; this in turn induces the feeling of satiety. If you are feeling full, you would binge less and keep fattening foods away.

5. Berries: Berries are a rich sources of antioxidants and fibre.Including them in your diet could help you boost metabolism as well as regulate your blood sugar. You can have them alone, or toss them up in salads or blend them in smoothies.

6. Fenugreek: Consuming fenugreek water the first thing in the morning is excellent for boosting metabolism. Its consumption generates heat in the body and help in managing and losing weight.

7. Cardamom: According to the book Healing Foods by DK publishing house, cardamom is an "effective digestive stimulant and diuretic, cardamom boosts metabolism and helps the body burn fat more efficiently."



8. Salmon: Salmon is touted to be the one of the best weight-loss foods for its immense proportion of lean proteins. The fats are distributed through its flesh rather than being concentrated in their liver.

9. Amla: Rich in dietary fibres, amla is one Ayurvedic superfood you must include in your weight loss diet today. Drinking amla juice first thing in the morning could help trigger your metabolism. You can also add aloe vera to the drink for more benefits.

10. Mushrooms: Lower levels of Vitamin D can make you lose weight at a slower rate and can trigger increased production of hormone ghrelin which usually propels frequent hunger pangs. Hence for optimum metabolism make sure your vitamin D levels are upto the mark. Mushrooms can help you ensure the same.

11. Turmeric: Curcumin present in turmeric helps in burning fat effectively and boosting your metabolism. Drink the good ol' Haldi doodh once everyday for best benefits.

Adding these foods may work wonders but that is not enough. You have to supplement a good diet with regular physical activity to make sure you lose weight in a healthy way.