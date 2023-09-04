Watch: Sameera Reddy Recommends Street Foods You Must Try In Goa

Sameera Reddy recommended some amazing street foods to try in Goa.

When it comes to beach destinations, Goa is undoubtedly the most popular one. No matter what time of the year you go to Goa, you'll find a steady stream of tourists flooding the beaches and shacks. New and innovative restaurants keep popping up in Goa every now and then. However, the city also has its own share of yummy street foods that mostly skip our minds as tourists. Actress and influencer Sameera Reddy has collated a list of some of the most yummy street foods of Goa that everyone must try at least once.

The Reels video was shared on Sameera Reddy's official Instagram account on Saturday. In a span of just 48 hours, it has received over 1.8 million views and 67k likes. "5 Goan street food you must try when in Goa," she wrote in the caption. It also featured popular blogger 'That Cheesy Goan' and Reddy's mother-in-law, content creator Manjri Varde. The trio was travelling across Goa trying out some scrumptious street food delights. Take a look:

Here Are The 5 Street Foods That Sameera Reddy Recommended Trying In Goa:

1. Ros Omelette at Hotel Samrat, Saligao

If you love omelette, you will definitely relish this street food in Goa. "Ros Omelette is one of the most popular street food in Goa. Egg Omelette is topped with thick Flavourful Chicken or Mutton Xacuti gravy and served along with Onion, Lime and Goan Pao," said Reddy in the caption.

2. Cutlet Bread at D'silva fast food, Mirmar Panaji

Meat and bread are two of the staples of Goan food, which is why cutlet Bread Is a much-loved treat. Goan Pao is basically pao stuffed with a juicy flavourful rava fried chunk of meat along with veggies and hot sauces.

3. Bhaji Pao at Saligao Deck, Saligao

Whether you have it as a breakfast or a snack, bhaji pao is a must-try in Goa. "It's a mix of dried white peas gravy and potato dry sabji had with hot Goan pao," shared Reddy.

4. Chicken Cafreal at Texeira's fast food, Ribandar

One of the most iconic dishes of Goa, Chicken Cafreal is a dish you simply can't miss. "Chicken cafreal is a Goan dish that is traditionally prepared by braising the chicken in a special cafreal masala along with the infusion of spices, herbs, and pastes," she said.

5. Calva Tonak at Café Devata, Ribandar

Calva Tonak is a fresh oyster flavourful curry eaten with Goan pao and is a sure-shot try when in the city.

What did you think of Sameera Reddy's yummy food recommendations from Goa? Tell us in the comments. Meanwhile, this is not the only food-related video that the actress has shared. Previously, she had also posted a recipe video of Dal Dhokli, that she referred to as a 'protein-rich' pasta from Gujarat. Take a look: