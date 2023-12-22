Watch: Content Creator Orders Food For Hungry Family, Wins Hearts Online

A viral video shows a vlogger helping a family in need (Photo Credit: Instagram/ abrokecollegekid)

We often come across heart-warming instances of kindness by strangers on social media. Among the latest examples that are grabbing eyeballs online is a video by popular content creator, Mohamed Ashik. The vlogger recently shared an Instagram reel that shows him feeding a family in need of a simple meal at a restaurant. His efforts have won many hearts online, with hundreds of Instagram users showering him with praise and blessings. He has also shared an inspiring message along with the video.

Also Read: Viral Video Of Pizza Factory Leaves Internet Divided - Watch It Here

In the video, we first see the content creator asking the family what they would like to eat. He then places orders for masala dosas, gobi fried rice and paneer fried rice. After the food arrives, the family are seen relishing it with gratitude. One of the girls also seems to have tears in her eyes. The vlogger himself helps to feed one of the children. Later, he walks with them to an auto rickshaw and also pays for their ride. In the caption, he wrote, "In the act of giving a meal to someone hungry, you're serving more than food; you're offering hope. To feed someone in need is to provide not only sustenance but also a reminder that they are not alone in their journey. Be Kind."

Watch the complete reel below:

Also Read: Viral Post On "Sharam Naam Ki Cheese" Wins Over Internet

The video has received more than 1.2 million views so far. The comment section is filled with remarks of appreciation and praise for the content creator. Read some of the reactions below:

"That kid crying because she never expected to have met such a great soul to buy a meal just hits hard."

"My heart shattered seeing that kid crying."

"Bro proud of you. This world needs you and people who are selfless and kind like you."

"Great work bro. Almost had tears in my eyes! Continue this great work."

"Keep inspiring."

"Sometimes we forget how blessed we are. Good work bro."

"Removing hunger is the best thing you can do with your money - God bless you."

Before this, a video of a man treating the children who clean cars on the streets to a meal at a 5-star hotel took the internet by storm. Check out the full story here.

Also Read: Grandma Who Charges For Family Christmas Meal Increases Prices, Here's Why