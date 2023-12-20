Viral Post On 'Sharam Naam Ki Cheese' Wins Over Internet

An X user has shared a witty post on "Sharam Naam Ki Cheez"
Bilingual puns can often be among the funniest examples of wordplay. If you appreciate 'Hinglish' (Hindi and English) puns, you're in for a treat. A recent viral post features a hilarious take on a popular statement. Many of us have heard the Hindi phrase: "Sharam naam ki cheez bhi hoti hai" ["There is such a thing as shame"]. It can be uttered in surprise and disapproval when people behave in what is perceived as a shameless manner. The viral post takes the statement literally, by changing the Hindi "cheez" to the English "cheese."
Also Read: Viral: Anand Mahindra Posts About Choosing Paratha Over Pizza, Abhishek Bachchan Agrees
The result has been visualised in a picture of a cheese packet. In the post by X user Ankit Sawant, we see a mock-up of a packet with the brand name Amul on top. (Note that this is not an actual product by the company). We see a piece of cheese illustrated on it, along with markings that represent generic product information. The caption reads, "Sharam naam ki bhi koi cheese hoti hai!" Take a look below.
Also Read: Finally! Gordon Ramsay Finds A Dish That He Likes. Watch Viral Video
Since being shared on December 19, 2023, the X post has already crossed 400K views and 10K likes. Many X users have loved the idea of the post. Several have replied to the original, expressing their appreciation of the witty wordplay. Check out some of the reactions below:
One user wrote, "Bahut baar suna hai, pahli baar dekha hai" ["I have heard it many times, but seeing it for the first time"].
Another user said, "Whoever came up with this name... surely has heard this line several times in his/her life."
A third declared, "Wow! Love that wordplay."
One user gave his own twist to the idea, stating, "Pizza without Amul Cheese - Besharm Pizza" ["Pizza without Amul Cheese - Shameless Pizza"].
Another pointed out, "Buy some sharam from the shop will sound slightly different."
"I don't think you could top this pun in your lifetime," claimed another.
What did you think of this viral post? Let us know in the comments below.
Also Read: Golgappe With Rice Paper? Viral Recipe Video Sparks Heated Online Debate