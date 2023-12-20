Viral Post On 'Sharam Naam Ki Cheese' Wins Over Internet

An X user has shared a witty post on "Sharam Naam Ki Cheez"

Bilingual puns can often be among the funniest examples of wordplay. If you appreciate 'Hinglish' (Hindi and English) puns, you're in for a treat. A recent viral post features a hilarious take on a popular statement. Many of us have heard the Hindi phrase: "Sharam naam ki cheez bhi hoti hai" ["There is such a thing as shame"]. It can be uttered in surprise and disapproval when people behave in what is perceived as a shameless manner. The viral post takes the statement literally, by changing the Hindi "cheez" to the English "cheese."

The result has been visualised in a picture of a cheese packet. In the post by X user Ankit Sawant, we see a mock-up of a packet with the brand name Amul on top. (Note that this is not an actual product by the company). We see a piece of cheese illustrated on it, along with markings that represent generic product information. The caption reads, "Sharam naam ki bhi koi cheese hoti hai!" Take a look below.

Sharam naam ki bhi koi cheese hoti hai! pic.twitter.com/hiuqU84SXh — Ankit Sawant (@SatanAtWink) December 19, 2023

Since being shared on December 19, 2023, the X post has already crossed 400K views and 10K likes. Many X users have loved the idea of the post. Several have replied to the original, expressing their appreciation of the witty wordplay. Check out some of the reactions below:

One user wrote, "Bahut baar suna hai, pahli baar dekha hai" ["I have heard it many times, but seeing it for the first time"].

Bahut baar suna hai, pahli baar dekha hai :) — Surbhi Jain (@surbhiskjain) December 19, 2023

Another user said, "Whoever came up with this name... surely has heard this line several times in his/her life."

😂 whoever came up with this name... surely has heard this line several times in his/her life 😂 — 𝙰𝚕𝚘𝚑𝚘𝚖𝚘𝚛𝚊 ⚡️💙 (@kataiikaminadil) December 19, 2023

A third declared, "Wow! Love that wordplay."

Wow !! Love that word play — Miss Messy (@goddammnittt) December 20, 2023

One user gave his own twist to the idea, stating, "Pizza without Amul Cheese - Besharm Pizza" ["Pizza without Amul Cheese - Shameless Pizza"].

Pizza without Amul Cheese - Besharm Pizza 🍕 — Atul Mehra (@MehraAtul123) December 19, 2023

Another pointed out, "Buy some sharam from the shop will sound slightly different."

Buy some sharam from the shop will sound slightly different. — Its Me (@itsmemuiself) December 20, 2023

"I don't think you could top this pun in your lifetime," claimed another.

I don't think you could top this pun in your lifetime — dorafatehi (@dorafatehi) December 20, 2023

What did you think of this viral post? Let us know in the comments below.

