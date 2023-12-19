Golgappe With Rice Paper? Viral Recipe Video Sparks Heated Online Debate

A viral video shows the making of rice paper golgappa (Photo Credit: Instagram/ thakursistersofficial)

Golgappa and pani puri are often featured in bizarre food videos. Vloggers as well as street vendors seem to love experimenting with these popular treats. We can make a long list of unusual pani puri versions we have come across in this year itself. Among the latest ones taking the internet by storm is "Rice Paper Golgappa." A viral video showing how to make the puris featured in this delicacy using rice paper has left the Internet divided. While some have been impressed by this "gluten-free" variety of this famous snack, others have found the concept unappetising.

In the Instagram reel by @thakursistersofficial, the vlogger shows a brief, step-by-step method to prepare this unconventional golgappa at home. She first takes two large rice papers and soaks them on top of each other. She then uses a cookie cutter to cut smaller circles of the paper. Once they are ready, she cooks them in an air fryer. (But she mentions that they can be deep-fried too). Later, she is seen filling these "delicate" puris with the regular golgappe ka pani. Watch the complete video here:

The video has received 3.9 million views so far. The comment section has many positive remarks. Several Instagram users seem eager to try this unusual golgappa. Some have pointed out its suitability for those on a gluten-free diet. However, some users seem unconvinced by the recipe. For them, this feels like just another bizarre food video. Read some of the reactions below:

"Love the idea! I have to try this - cause maida doesn't suit me."

"Never heard of this! What a fantastic idea... The texture looks outstanding! More delicate they are more tasty there are."

"Thank you for this idea, great for people like me who have celiac and are not able to eat gluten :) but now I will definitely try."

"No doubt it's healthy but it's way more expensive than our normal panipuri."

"Rice paper tastes nothing like the real gol gappa, it just tastes like rice paper."

"Noooo please don't ruin it."

"Please don't spoil perfect things."

What did you think of this rice paper golgappa? Would you like to try it? Let us know in the comments below.

