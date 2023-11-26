Watch: 3 Unique Paratha Recipes To Elevate Your Weekend Vibes

Photo Credit: iStock

It's weekend again, meaning time has come to go on a bingeing spree. And if you are like us, then you must be looking for something unique to create in your kitchen. Guess what, we have got you sorted. Here, we will share with you some unique paratha recipes that can be a delicious addition to your weekend meal. And why not! After all, it's winter season again and what better than some buttery parathas to relish the weather outside. Sounds perfect? So without further ado, go through the paratha recipes shared by Chef Kirti Bhoutika on her Instagram handle and pick one to start with.

Here're 3 Unique Paratha Recipes To Add To Your Weekend Meal:

Recipe 1: Papad ka paratha:

You read that right! It's a simple, crunchy paratha recipe made with roasted papad. You need to first roast the papad, and then crush it into small pieces. Next, add ghee, salt and red chilli and mix everything together - and you the stuffing ready. Now add it as a filling for your paratha and prepare it using the usual process.

Recipe 2. Bhujiya ka paratha:

Have you ever considered adding bhujiya to your paratha stuffing? We guess not! But Chef Kirti recommends trying it for a flavourful meal experience. All you need to do is, take a bowl of bhujiya, add coriander leaves, salt and chilli powder and mix. Next, crush the mix using a rolling pin and use as paratha filling.

Recipe 3. Chawal ka paratha:

It is possibly the tastiest way to reuse the left over rice in your fridge. Mix the rice with onion, coriander leaves, green chilli, salt and red chilli and use it as a filling for your paratha.

Bonus Tip: Chef Kirti, while demonstrating the paratha recipes, states, "The best trick to make these parathas tasty is by adding enough filling in your paratha". So try it today!

Watch the detailed video of the paratha recipes below: