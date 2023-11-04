Are You On A Diet? Avoiding Aloo Paratha? Try This Healthy Aloo Roti Recipe

Aloo roti makes a healthier version for aloo paratha. Photo Credit: iStock

Poha, upma, dosa, and more - Indian cuisine offers a wide range of breakfast recipes, leaving us spoiled for choice. However, what often reigns supreme is the greasy, flavorful aloo ka paratha. Paired with dahi, achar, and a dollop of makhhan, aloo paratha can impress anyone at any given point. But if you ask a fitness enthusiast, you will find them avoiding this Indian delicacy in their diet. Wonder why? It is because of the excess oil, fat, and calories that a paratha brings along. What if we could offer you a solution to enjoy this dish without the guilt? That's right. Here's a unique aloo roti recipe for you to try at home.

Aloo Paratha Vs. Aloo Roti: What's The Difference?

1. Difference in procedure:

A classic aloo paratha is usually made by stuffing spicy aloo filling in dough. It is then rolled flat, fried in ghee, and enjoyed hot. Aloo roti, on the other hand, is toasted on a tawa, without any use of oil or ghee. To make aloo roti, you can mix atta, boiled potato, and spices together to prepare the dough.

2. Difference in texture:

Aloo paratha includes aloo stuffed inside the paratha, making it thicker in nature. On the other hand, aloo roti is lighter, thinner, and smaller, similar to a regular roti.

3. Difference in greasiness:

Due to the abundant use of oil, ghee, and makhan, aloo paratha is oily and greasy, in comparison to roti, which is dry and light.

4. Difference in serving:

Due to its dry texture, aloo roti tastes best with some sabzi on the side, unlike aloo paratha, which tastes good with dahi and achar.

5. Difference in nutrients:

A quintessential paratha includes maida (along with atta), which is a refined flour, having excess calories. Roti, on the other hand, is made with atta, enriched in fibre, protein, and various essential vitamins. You can replace regular atta with multi-grain atta, ragi flour, besan, etc. to enhance the nutrient profile of the dish.

Aloo Roti Recipe | How To Make Healthy Aloo Roti:

In this recipe, we used besan instead of regular atta to make the dish protein-rich. You can replace the flour as per your choice.

To start, take boiled potatoes in a bowl. Mash them and mix roasted jeera powder, chopped green chillies, black salt, coriander leaves, and lemon juice. Combine everything and add besan. Avoid using too much water. Prepare a dough and then form small balls and roll them flat.

Now, heat a tawa and slowly toast both sides of the roti until cooked. You can add a small amount of ghee to enhance the taste and texture. That's it! You have delicious aloo roti ready to be savoured. Enjoy it hot, with some sabzi, to relish the flavours to the fullest.