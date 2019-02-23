Want To Be Happy? Eat Your Fruits And Veggies, Say Experts

While it is well known that eating lots of fruit and vegetables is good for physical health, a new research says that the benefits include mental health as well. According to the new study, conducted by Neel Ocean and Peter Howley from the University of Leeds, increase in the consumption of fruit and vegetables are linked to increases in self-reported mental well-being and life satisfaction in data that spans a five-year period.

The work suggest that adding one portion of fruit or veggies to the diet per day can be as beneficial to mental well-being as going for a walk on an extra seven to eight days a month. For example, vitamins C and E have been shown to lower inflammatory markers linked to depressive mood. One portion is equal to one cup of raw vegetables (the size of a fist), half a cup of cooked vegetables or chopped fruit, or one piece of whole fruit.

This result means that there is a way to improve mental health and that could be something as simple as eating an extra piece of fruit every day or having a salad with a meal.



Here Are 5 Vitamin C-Rich Fruits And Vegetables You Must Include In Your Diet:



1. Citrus Fruits

The most common source of Vitamin C is citrus fruits. It is said that one lime or orange per day may be enough for one to get their required dose.



2. Bell Peppers

Whether you are baking an Italian casserole or tossing vegetables in an Asian stir-fry, make sure to add bell peppers for your Vitamin C kick.



3. Broccoli

his wonder vegetable is a storehouse of benefits. Packed with Vitamin C, include it in your salads.



4. Papaya

Just half a cup of papaya can give you enough of the vitamin for the entire day. Its many other benefits are additional motivation to have the fruit.



5. Strawberries

A bowl of strawberries and cream may be sinful but it is also packed with Vitamin C.



