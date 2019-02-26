Vitamin C Can Lower Blood Pressure In Type-2 Diabetics: Top 3 Fruits With Highest Amounts Of Vitamin C

Vitamin C supplements can help patients of diabetes regulate their levels of blood sugar levels, a new study has said. Vitamin C or ascorbic acid is an essential vitamin that one must include in their diet to keep their immune system working properly. The study, published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, also said that taking vitamin C supplements regularly can help patients of Type-2 diabetes manage their blood pressure and may help them prevent heart complications. Vitamin C is said to be rich in antioxidant properties, which is why it is anyway said to be beneficial for the skin as well as the heart. The study's results are expected to help millions of people with Type-2 diabetes, around the world.

The researchers observed a significant drop in levels of blood sugar in subjects, post meals. They further said that hyperglycaemia is a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases in people with Type-2 diabetes. After the subjects consumed vitamin C capsules, the researchers were able to observe a drop in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure levels. However, the dosage of vitamin C administered to the subjects was reported to be 10 times that of the normal dietary intake and was readily available in most health food stores. The researchers said that the antioxidant properties of vitamin C could hunt free radicals in diabetes patients. Exercise, good nutrition and medication are all key for managing Type-2 diabetes.

Here are three fruits that have the highest amounts of vitamin C:

1. Guava: It's probably the most underrated fruit, but it has a treasure trove of vitamin C with a whopping 228.3 mg present in a 100 gm portion (as per USDA data).

2. Indian Gooseberries (Amla):Amla or Indian gooseberries also deliver a dose of good health with its range of polyphenols as well as a good amount of vitamin C in it.

3. Black currants: These tiny fruits are packed with vitamin C and contain 181 mg of the antioxidant vitamin in a 100 gm portion (as per USDA data).

Most citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, grapefruit are rich in Vitamin C and maybe included in a diabetes diet!