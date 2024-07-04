Vlogger Uses Scrambled Eggs To Make Chocolate Pudding, Internet Divided

A viral recipe for a unique pudding has grabbed foodies' attention (Photo Credit: Instagram/ lilsipper)

Social media is full of quick, fuss-free recipes for common desserts and sweet treats. When those sweet cravings hit, many of us seek instant solutions that require minimal time and effort. One of the recipes going viral on Instagram at present is a scrambled egg chocolate pudding. In the video by @lilsipper, the vlogger is seen mixing (cooked) scrambled eggs, cacao powder, honey and milk in a blender. This results in a creamy-looking pudding that is thus ready in just a few minutes. She mentions that it is loaded with protein.

In the caption, the vlogger wrote, "This chocolate scrambled egg pudding tastes JUST like those snack packs we used to eat as a kid (I truly hope we aren't still consuming those!) but this version has benefits! - Oh....and you can't even taste the eggs! TRUST ME! It's no different than adding eggs to brownies, cakes, cookies, and souffles...the only thing different is that you cook the eggs first!"

The viral video has clocked 6.9 million views so far. In the comments, people were rather divided about the concept. While some found the idea of blending scrambled eggs unappetising, others were curious to try making the pudding. Read some of the reactions of Instagram users below:

"Ugh, I don't think I can mentally handle this."

"I don't know man. It might be good. We put eggs in cake mix all the time."

"It's the thought of blended scrambled eggs lol."

"I just made this and let me tell you, it is the best chocolate pudding recipe I think I've ever tried AND I am the type of person that eats a wide variety of food that would not be approved by this account!"

"Totally agree, my son is eating it without knowing and loves it."

"My brain is struggling with this one, but I want to try it just for fun."

"This is just plain smart. Love your wild creations. I think hard-boiled would probably be a smoother consistency but either way!"

Before this, a video showing the making of "scrambled pancakes" took the internet by storm. The trend consists of scrambling pancake batter as if it were an egg mixture to get small, cooked pieces of batter instead of a shaped cake. The viral recipe has also been compared to a traditional sweet treat popular in Austria. Read the full article here to know more.

