Vlogger Makes 'Mutton Keema Cake', Internet Compares Her To Rachel Green

A viral video shows the making of a mince cake (Photo Credit: Instagram/ vidhus.kitchen)

Among the latest bizarre cakes angering foodies online is one made with mutton keema (mince). Keema, which is used to refer to the versatile ingredient and a beloved delicacy, is known to feature in different kinds of savoury recipes. However, its incorporation in a sweet treat has left many Instagram users wondering about the point of such a recipe. In a reel shared by @vidhus.kitchen, we see the vlogger assemble the various layers of the cake. In Tamil, she can be heard describing the dish.

She says, "This is mutton keema cake, and I have prepared this mutton curry. I cut the cake sponge and added a layer of mutton curry. So the mutton curry was immersed into the sponge, and onto that, I added whipped buttercream. Then I put icing and stacked another sponge and another layer of keema curry. Another layer of whipped cream, and then I covered the cake with whipped cream. Then I started decorating the cake by adding flowers, and I topped it with keema curry with coriander, dry chillies, cinnamon sticks, and star anise. I made this cake infused with mutton keema curry and whipped buttercream. I showed it to my kids and they were very excited. I will definitely share the review in the next video." Watch the reel here:

The video has received 3.5 million views so far. In the comments, many foodies claimed to highly disapprove of the cake. Multiple users compared the creation to the iconic savoury-sweet accident (half Shepherd's Pie, half trifle) made by the character Rachel Green in the popular TV show, Friends. Here is how some of the Instagram users reacted to the viral video:

"Sis thinks she's Rachel Green."

"This try can be altered with herb garlic cream cheese frosting with some parsley and the sponge can be savoury bread .. it will be a massive hit. The moment you put whipping cream you lost there."

"Instead of cream use mayonnaise. It will taste good."

"Justice for keema and the cake."

"If she doesn't post the review, we know the reason."

"Imagine getting this as your birthday cake."

"It's time for Instagram to introduce a dislike button."

Before this, a video showing the preparation of a "pani puri" cake went viral. Foodies called it a "horrible surprise", among other things. The delicacy had multiple layers, including chutney, sev, puri, pani and more. Click here to read the full story.

