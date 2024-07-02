'Scrambled Pancakes' Go Viral - Internet Says, 'World Is Not Ready' For It

"Scrambled pancakes" have taken the internet by storm (Photo Credit: Instagram/ archivedchef)

Pancakes are a beloved breakfast and sweet treat in many corners of the world. People have come up with various ways to customise this delight to their tastes and preferences. From using different types of flour in the batter to adding edible colours and unique ingredients to change its appearance, experimentation knows no bounds when it comes to pancakes. Among the latest 'trending' recipes that have got foodies talking is something that has been nicknamed "scrambled pancakes". Are you curious to know more?

To make this dish, one has to "scramble" pancake batter as one does with eggs. In other words, rather than carefully spread the batter in a round shape or in a specific mould, one has to simply pour it and break it up as it cooks using a spatula. This rather unusual method has received mixed reactions online. While some have found it interesting and/or convenient, others are not in support of the technique. Take a look at one of the viral recipes below, which has taken multiple social media platforms by storm. Shared by user @archivedchef, it has received more than 26 million views on Instagram so far.

As several users also pointed out in the comments, the dish is quite similar to Kaiserschmarrn, a popular dessert in Austria, Bavaria and neighbouring regions. This shredded pancake delicacy is typically served with applesauce and topped with raisins and berries. Literally named "Emperor's Mess," it is said that the Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph I used to love this treat.

Now, returning to the viral "scrambled pancakes" recipe, read some of the other reactions to it (from Instagram) below:

"This is diabolical."

"That ain't pancake that's pan crumble."

"Everyone's hating while I'm over here saying this is amazing."

"I actually used to make scrambled pancakes when I was younger because I struggled to flip them... my family used to bully me."

"I've done this, was due to a mistake, but a happy one nonetheless."

"Crispy edges all around? Count me in. You end up cutting the pancake into tiny pieces anyway."

"Clearly the world is not ready for this level change."

"Low key would be good in a bowl of milk probably."

"I don't usually eat pancakes but now I'm craving some. Scrambled."

"Is this criminally offensive? Yes. Would I eat it? Also yes."

