Viral Video Shows How To Use Olive Oil To Make 'Caramel', Internet Reacts

A viral video shows the making of "olive oil caramel" (Photo Credit: Instagram/ fitgreenmind)

In the quest for vegan alternatives to regular foods, experimentation can often yield bizarre results. While some of the vegan substitutes turn out appetising, others may be too strange to consume. Recently, a recipe for a vegan 'caramel' got the internet talking. Reels showing the making of "olive oil caramel" took social media by storm, sparking a range of reactions online. One such recipe was shared by content creator @fitgreenmind. The vlogger shared a simple process to make this vegan treat, which attracted the attention of many users.

Also Read: After Roasted Milk Tea, 'Caramel Chai' Is The Unusual Tea Twist Taking The Internet By Storm

As per the now-viral video, all you need to make this 'caramel' are three simple ingredients. One has to take 60 ml of good quality olive oil and pour 60 ml of cold maple syrup on it. Add a pinch of salt and mix until emulsified. The vlogger claims that this method will yield the "silkiest olive oil caramel". She suggests using it as a topping for vanilla ice cream, among other uses. In the reel, she actually does so and shows her positive reaction to it. In the caption, she also states that the 'caramel' can be stored in the fridge for up to a week. Take a look at the video below:

Also Read: Viral Video Shows How Ice Cream Was Made In The 1890s, Internet Is Amazed

The reel has clocked 19.5 million views so far. In the comments, many people had questions about the ingredients and methods. Some were not in favour of calling it "caramel". Several were unconvinced by the viral recipe. However, many also seemed to want to try it out for themselves. Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:

"My brain: You are kidding me! This cannot taste good!

Also my brain: Must try! Must try!"

"Caramel is made of sugar this is not caramel, but it could be a substitute."

"Why would one choose this over actual caramel? Not trying to pull a fast one or anything, I'm actually curious as to why."

"I think this sounds amazing!!! I'm not keen on calling it caramel, but it makes me want to give it a try."

"I tried the recipe. I can't believe it.. it is good. I'm Italian, I have good olive oil at home. But I have never tried to mix it in this way. Thank you!"

"This is so clever!!!"

"Can confirm this is amazing!! Thank you for sharing!"

"I had to take out a loan to afford the ingredients for this."

What did you think of this viral recipe? Would you be interested in trying it? Comment below to tell us.

Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Of Woman Baking "Sleepy Teddy" Pastries Is Winning Hearts Online