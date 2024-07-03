Dosa Described As 'Naked Crepe' - Harsh Goenka's Post Goes Viral

Unusual descriptions of South Indian food have gone viral on X (Photo Credit: X/ hvgoenka)

Trying to describe regional Indian delicacies in English is not always easy. Attempting to use equivalent words or terms that represent the local dish can sometimes yield hilarious results. Recently, Harsh Goenka's post on a similar matter took the internet by storm. He posted a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) showing the descriptions of a few beloved South Indian treats, including idli, dosa and medu vada. The prices, which are given in dollars, confirms that the menu pertains to an overseas restaurant or food service.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows How To Use Olive Oil To Make 'Caramel', Internet Reacts

In the image, we see a picture of medu vadas in sambar, which is simply called a "Dunked Doughtnut Delight". Below the title, the text states, "2 deep fried savoury doughnuts dipped in lentil soup." The next item on the list is idli with sambar, which is called a "Dunked Rice Cake Delight". It is further described as, "Type of savoury rice cake made by steaming a batter consisting of fermented black lentils and rice, dipped in lentil soup." Finally, plain dosa with chutney and sambar is mentioned. It is listed as a "Naked Crepe" and described as a "Crisp rice batter crepe served with a lentil soup, a tangy tomato and classic coconut relish."

Also Read: "Scrambled Pancakes" Go Viral - Internet Says, "World Is Not Ready" For It

Apart from the descriptions, the prices of the dishes have also caught the attention of X users. The medu vada costs $16.49 (approximately Rs. 1377), the idli costs $15.39 (approx Rs. 1285) and the dosa is priced at $ 17.59 (approx Rs. 1470). In the caption, Harsh Goenka wrote, "Who knew vada, idli, and dosa could sound so fancy? With these strange names khaane ka mazaa khatam [With these strange names, there is no fun in eating]! Agree?"

Who knew vada, idli, and dosa could sound so fancy? With these strange names khaane ka mazaa khatam! Agree 😂? pic.twitter.com/Px94gQGUAd — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 2, 2024

X users had a lot to say about this post. While some commented on the descriptions, others remarked on the prices. A few made jokes about the topic. Read some of the reactions below.

Calling it Naked Crepe is an insult to all

South Indians — Dr Nilima Srivastava (@gypsy_nilima) July 2, 2024

Price is so high. Rs. 1300 to 1500 per plate. — Mitul (@mehta_mitul77) July 2, 2024

They would have hired at least 3 people per dish. 😂 — Surajmal (@surajmal94) July 2, 2024

Sire, this is too expensive — Sachin (@Eternal_EB) July 2, 2024

Agreed. The humble Idli-vada and Dose / Dosai with their western or westernised counterparts. Hope the humble Upma and similar others have been spared. — Balasubramaniam M (@mbala68) July 3, 2024

We should rename foreign cuisine too - Videshi Rotla (Pizza), petiz pav (Burger) 🙆🏻‍♂️ — ⚖️ TolⓂ️olkBol (@mikitsheth) July 2, 2024

Names or pricing making nauseous 😂😂😂 — Raj (@Rajeshshen) July 2, 2024

Before this, Harsh Goenka had shared a video showing food being carried on a miniature train at the Maharaja Of Gwalior's Palace. The post went viral and sparked many reactions online. Read the full story here.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows How Ice Cream Was Made In The 1890s, Internet Is Amazed