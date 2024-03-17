Viral: Vietnamese-American Chef Makes The Perfect Samosas, Internet Impressed

Watch: Foreigner chef makes the perfect samosas in viral video. (Photo: Instagram/milktpapi)

Crispy from the outside and bursting with flavours on the inside, samosas can lift your mood any time of the day, served with mint chutney and tomato ketchup. The snack also makes a great pairing with masala chai. The popularity and love for samosas has grown all over the world. Recently, Vietnamese-American chef Newton Nguyen made samosas after his Instagram family suggested he do so. The samosa-cooking video went viral, amassing more than 10 million views. The video has left samosa lovers impressed as the snack looks perfectly delicious.

The cooking video began with Newton reading one of the comments, "I think you should make samosas." He started the samosa-making process by peeling three big potatoes. He chopped these into cubes and allowed the potatoes to boil in water with some added salt. Next, he created a spice mix in oil and chopped green chillies, coriander and garlic. After mashing the boiled potatoes, he added the spice mix to it, along with salt, peas and other chopped vegetables. Nguyen mixed it all well to make the filling for the samosas. After this, he began the preparation of the crust. He added cumin seeds to refined wheat flour and used oil to knead a dough. Then he created a cone and added the potato filling to it. After sealing the samosas, he deep-fried them. Voila! Delicious samosas are ready. Nguyen served these with green mint chutney.

Internet users, especially Indians, showered love and appreciation in the comments section.

"Never been so proud of a stranger online, looks great," a user wrote. "Love from India," another added.

Several users were impressed that apart from making amazing samosas, he didn't mispronounce the dish's name. A comment read, "Finally someone knows how to pronounce." A user added, "I am so glad you didn't say mimosa."

An impressed user suggested he should also try out other Indian dishes, "You should try carrot cake aka gajar ka halwa."

What do you think of this samosa-making video? Share with us in the comments section.