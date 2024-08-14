Viral Video: Vlogger Makes Cucumber Salad While Floating On Lake, Internet Reacts

A viral video shows a vlogger making a salad at a unique location (Photo: Instagram/ logansfewd)

Viral recipe videos often have an outstanding feature that grabs the attention of foodies. More often than not, it is the uniqueness of the ingredients, techniques or the demeanour of the cook that sets it apart. Sometimes, it's the location that catches people's interest - like the time one vlogger made cereal while seemingly skydiving. More recently, a viral video shows a vlogger preparing a spicy sliced cucumber salad while he was treading water at an undisclosed location. It has received millions of views and likes on Instagram.

In the video by @logansfewd, the vlogger starts by saying, "Sometimes you have to eat an entire cucumber." He first slices a whole cucumber. He places a mandolin slicer atop a container, allowing the cucumber slices to neatly drop inside. Next, he adds soy sauce, sesame oil and rice wine vinegar to the slices. He also adds a grated clove of garlic, a little chilli oil, MSG and sesame seeds. He closes the container tightly with a lid and shakes it well to mix all the ingredients. Later, he opens the box to try the cucumber salad with chopsticks. He tastes the spiced slices and also drinks some of the dressing. Watch the complete viral video below:

In the comments, several people were impressed with how he managed to shoot such a video. Others responded with sarcasm. Here's how some Instagram users reacted:

"I tried this but it didn't work, is the lake an important step?"

"Which Olympic event is this?"

"How are you doing this so casually?"

"The sirens but they lure you in with sliced cucumber."

"Stop polluting the lake."

"This is so unhinged and I couldn't be happier to have seen it."

"This is insane but somehow impressive?"

"Using the mandolin in the water is the most unhinged part of this whole video."

"Stunning. Do the next one in outer space."

"I'm so impressed by your water treading."

Logan, the content creator behind this stunt, posts many cucumber-related videos on Instagram. He seems to enjoy not only eating cucumbers in the form of various dishes but also sharing how to make them at home. After the above video, he also posted another one on a body of water. In it, he is seen eating a cucumber while jet skiing. Check it out here.

