'Rice Paper Croissant' Is The Latest Food Trend Going Viral On Social Media

"Rice paper croissants" have gone viral and made foodies curious (Photo: Instagram/ twaydabae)

Nearly every few weeks, a different recipe catches foodies' interest on social media and goes viral. Content creators jump on the bandwagon and post about trying these viral recipes. They sometimes give their own twist to the treats too. From unappetising options like roasted milk tea to versatile delights like pinwheel toast, there have been many trending recipes that have led to experimentation in the kitchen. Among the latest snacks taking social media by storm is the rice paper croissant. Various food vloggers and digital creators have shared recipes and/or their attempts to make this unique rice paper treat. Some have flavoured it with ingredients like matcha to enhance the taste further.

In one Instagram reel, a chef (@twaydabae) shows what she did to make the rice paper croissant at home. Following a recipe she saw online, she first breaks 5 eggs into a large bowl. She then adds milk, sugar, baking powder and melted butter. She whisks all the ingredients together and then pours the mixture into a flat baking tray. She dips five rice papers into the mixture until they are well-coated. She stacks them on top of each other and cuts them in half. She then moves the pieces around and rolls them to resemble an unbaked croissant-like shape. She bakes 2 pieces for 30 minutes and later shows us the results.

She is surprised to find that they indeed look like baked, flaky croissants. She does a taste test and concludes that it tastes like mochi. "It's a fun concept. But this cannot be the fluffy layers between a croissant. It's not bad though. It's actually quite tasty." Watch the full video here:

In the comments, people had varying reactions to the viral recipe. Many lauded it as a gluten-free alternative to regular croissants. Others were not convinced by the name in general. Check out how some users reacted below.

"Part of me is saying stop the madness but the other part is saying add matcha to it!"

"New snack unlocked with different fillings."

"It actually looks really good. I would call it a mochi croissant."

"What kind of witchery is this?!?! Amazing!!! I need to try this."

"As a professional baker, I love this idea! A base for really neat experiments."

"Just coz it is crescent-shaped doesn't make it a CROISSANT."

"What can't rice paper do?!"

"At this point, you can also fix your life with a rice paper."

Another video that has grabbed many eyeballs online was posted by Annie Nguyen. She has shared more details about a step-by-step recipe by @misojenkitchen. Check it out below:

