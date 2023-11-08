Viral Video Showing Kid Having Steak Rather Than Cake For Birthday Stirs Up Online Debate

(Photo Credit: Instagram/ dani_fitmom_)

In many countries around the world, cutting a cake on your birthday is a common tradition. Loved ones gather around you to wish you on your special day as you slice into the sweet and creamy indulgence. However, an influencer recently decided to go in another direction while choosing a birthday delicacy. To celebrate her one-year-old's birthday, she brought out a platter of hearty savoury foods. A video showcasing the same has got the Internet debating many aspects of this choice.

In the Instagram reel by @dani_fitmom_, we see a platter of food items dotted with candles. The text on the video reads, "What we gave my daughter for her 1st birthday instead of cake." Wondering exactly what the little one had? The influencer reveals that the platter included "grass-fed and finished tomahawk steak, wild-caught lobster and grass-fed organic butter." The child is also seen gnawing on part of the steak at the end. Watch the complete reel below.

The video has received 19.8 million views so far, on Instagram. It has sparked an online debate of sorts. While some provided a vegan perspective, others were concerned about the suitability of such dishes for a one-year-old. The idea that steak was served instead of a popular food item like cake is what has interested many people. Some even joked that they would indeed prefer this kind of birthday treat. Here is what some of the Instagram users commented:

"Are you adopting?"

"I'd take that over cake a million times over."

"I want a Japanese grade wagyu for my birthday now."

"If she can break down the small pieces and swallow/digest it, I don't see why everyone is complaining... it's meat."

"If you posted her gobbling down a cake, no one would bat an eye, even though most of the calories in cake come from processed fats."

"The fact that more people have a problem with steak than a cake really shows why the world is going downhill."

"Lol. Love how people are angry that she got meat (protein) rather than Cake (EXCESS SUGAR). Gotta love social conditioning."

"How yall out here making y'all's one-year-old eat steak? I can't get mine to even nibble on a simple piece of chicken."

