Going Viral: Instagram Video Shows How Not to Eat Peas, Internet Responds

Internet reacts to British etiquette coach's 'right' way of eating peas.

In formal settings, knowledge of the correct dining etiquette can be a game-changer. It can help you make the right impression and also help you connect better with those around you. Social media is full of tips and advice for how to consume certain dishes in the 'proper' manner. While some of these suggestions are undeniably helpful, others seem rather too strange. Moreover, some can be downright hilarious - such as a recent viral video by British etiquette coach William Hanson. This time, the food item in consideration is green peas.

In his Instagram reel, William demonstrates the 'correct' way of eating peas at a formal sit-down meal. A plate full of peas is set on the table in front of him. He explains, "You're probably eating your peas incorrectly. What we never do with peas is shovel them onto the underside of the fork and bring them up to the mouth - because they fly everywhere and we don't want that." He shows viewers that this method indeed does not work. He continues, "Instead, using the back of your knife, push and spear some of the peas onto the tines of your fork." Watch the complete reel below.

Since being posted less than a week ago, the video has already received a staggering 43 million views so far. The comment section has exploded with different types of remarks, which mainly express amusement or sarcasm. Very few Instagram users seem to have found it truly useful. In general, it seems to have left the internet in splits. Read some of the reactions below:

"You dropped one... An escapea, if you will."

"Spoon enters the room"

"Can I use a boba straw?"

"I balance them on a knife."

"People eat these? I pick it out of rice."

"How about I pull out a plastic spoon out of my pocket?"

""Spear peas into the tines of your fork" - probably the only time in human history this sentence has been uttered."

"You'll finish your dinner in time for breakfast."

"Indians laughing in the background."

"Not even joking, this is genuinely some of the most useful information that I've ever gotten from Instagram. Ever!"

Before this, a video by the same etiquette coach on eating a burger took the internet by storm. In this case, too, Instagram users had a lot to say about his suggestions - and hardly anyone seemed convinced. Check out the full story here.

