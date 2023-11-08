Influencer Packs Caviar, Feta Salad And More In Son's Lunchbox, Internet Reacts

(Photo Credit: Instagram/itsgoodbyetwenties)

If you have kids, you might often be faced with the dilemma of planning their school lunches. You might spend a long time wondering what to pack in their lunch boxes. You might worry about how to balance their tastes with their nutritional needs. A video on a related topic has recently been making waves on Instagram. In it, a family influencer named Brianna Weimar is seen discussing what she apparently packs in her first grader's lunch box. The list of fancy foods - including caviar, steak strips and feta salad - has raised many eyebrows online.

In the Instagram reel by @itsgoodbyetwenties, we see the mother assembling her son's packed lunch. She starts by justifying her choice of foods, stating, "Is this the world's most expensive school lunch? My son is destined to be the world's greatest surgeon, so I take his nutrition very seriously. I have developed his palette to be quite refined so that he can fit in with his colleagues later in life." She goes on to showcase the many food items she packers in the box, including steak strips, steak sauce, smoked salmon and "his favourite food," i.e., caviar. The box also contains fresh cream, "perfectly round potato chips," a watermelon and feta salad with balsamic drizzle and a chocolate cake with sea salt sprinkle. Watch the complete reel below.

The video has received more than 1.2 million views so far. Although it was posted several weeks back, it has continued to make the rounds on Instagram. It has amassed more than 3K comments and 13K likes. Instagram users had a lot to say about the viral video. Are you wondering if the influencer indeed meant what she said? You're not alone. Many people did not realise that the reel was meant to be satirical. Nevertheless, the comment section has a wide range of opinions. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Trades it all for half a PBJ and fruit rollup."

"Who's going to tell her that Jr. ain't eating that and will ditch that lunch for greasy pizza and fries."

"As a surgeon, I had a Nutella sandwich and half a banana."

"I'm not even fazed about your lunch choice for him, what bothered me is your lunch packing skills. Horrible."

"Lol. I hope this is a joke because it's the most pretentious thing I've ever heard."

"Later, he will fit in with his colleagues... But for now, he can just be ostracized as the better kid with the weird stinky lunchbox."

"I watched the whole video before reached the caption. I was seriously beginning to question your decisions. Your satire got me."

"Someone pls tell me this post is sarcasm."

"I spent way too much time confirming this is satire."

Interestingly, the fact that there was ever a doubt regarding the seriousness of the situation may itself be a reflection of the bizarre times we live in.

