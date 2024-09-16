'Dream Job' - Foodies React To Viral Video By Judge Of Tiramisu World Cup

A viral video shows the work of a judge at a tiramisu contest (Photo: Instagram/ jimseven)

A recent video giving a glimpse into the finals of the 'Tiramisu World Cup' held in Treviso went viral on Instagram. James Hoffmann, one of the judges of the competition, shared the reel describing what they are supposed to do. They evaluate each dish presented based on five criteria. The first category is technical skills, which comprises technique, wastefulness or messiness. The judges thus watch the participants while they're making their tiramisus to see how cleanly and appropriately they are working. The second factor is the appearance of each entry, which is judged once the contestants have finalised their dessert and stepped away. Next comes the tasting part, which Hoffmann found rather "stressful". He explains, "I know that as a competitor, I have really high expectations of the judges' skillfulness and fairness. I wanted to meet that."

He pointed out that each recipe would have the same six basic ingredients: eggs, coffee, cocoa, sugar, mascarpone and lady fingers. Despite having identical ingredients, he could differentiate between different tiramisus, according to variations in their textures or balance of flavour. Nevertheless, he found it "tricky" to judge them. On the other hand, judging the creative aspect was easier for him. He had to figure out if the additional ingredients worked well. He tasted tiramisus with apples, marmalade, lemon basil, etc. At the end of the video, we see one of the winners being announced: Patricia Guerra. She was crowned a champion for her creation on the basis of the original recipe. Watch the complete video below:

The viral video has received a lot of interest online. Several foodies commented that what Hoffmann is doing would be their "dream job". Check out some of the reactions below:

"The perfect job does exist."

"The dream. Literally have it written in my bio."

"Where can I apply?"

"I have missed my calling."

"Judging this competition can be my favourite thing in the world haha."

"Let me know if you need an assistant."

"Best job hands down."

"Now that's a good side hustle."

"This is what I want to be when I grow up."

"I volunteer! You wouldn't even have to pay me to do this."

