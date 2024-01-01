Viral Now: Customer Orders 125 Roomali Rotis On New Year's Eve, Zomato CEO Reacts

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal had been sharing frequent updates about the company on New Year's Eve

People around the world celebrate New Year's Eve in different ways. Many love to throw or attend a huge party to mark the end of an old year and welcome the new one with friends and family. And no party would be fun without delicious food. Recently, the idea of a particular party in Kolkata has taken the internet by storm. Wondering why? Well, it seems that the person in charge had many, many mouths to feed. They ordered not just 20 or 30, but 125 roomali rotis from Zomato! Yes, you read that number right.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to X (formerly Twitter) to post about the same. He wrote, "Really want to attend the party in Kolkata - where someone just ordered 125 items in a single order." The post has since gone viral and has received more than 360K views. One user was curious to know how many drivers would be picking up the single order. In reply, Goyal revealed that only would be in charge of it, as all 125 items were roomali rotis. Take a look at the exchange below:

Really want to attend the party in Kolkata – where someone just ordered 125 items in a single order 🤯 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2023

1 delivery partner

(just checked - all 125 are rumali rotis 😂) — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2023

Goyal had been sharing frequent updates about the company's orders and functioning on New Year's Eve - which is undeniably a crucial time for food delivery platforms. One of his other posts has also generated a lot of interest and sparked a range of reactions online. On the evening of December 31, 2023, he posted a few pictures showing the company's "war room". It looks to be a conference room at the Zomato office and some employees can be seen seated around the table. "Ready to get (India's) party started," reads the caption of the post.

Ready to get (India's) party started 🤞 pic.twitter.com/iDfCc8bECz — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2023

The post has received more than 590K views so far. X users have had mixed reactions to it, due to several reasons. Check out some of the comments below.

Sir the real FIGHTERS are on the grounds

The delivery boys



Not the one shown in the above picture — SHASHANK BARANWAL 🇮🇳 (@followshashank1) December 31, 2023

This is a pathetic thing to brag about

Shows Zomato has no regards for Employee's personal life

Asking them to come at office on a SUNDAY that too on New Year's Eve — Oxygen 💨 (@WhateverVishal) December 31, 2023

Great to see real-time updates of what's happening in the company in these peak hours. — Abhishek Saini (@abhisheksaini_) December 31, 2023

Ordering from swiggy to ensure you don't have to work a little extra :))) — Sparsh Sinha (@sparshtwts) December 31, 2023

@deepigoyal I believe all these people have a family waiting at house to celebrate New Year. Even though I worked yesterday but not till 12am, how are you going ensure that their family is also not missing the party. It's very sad to work for others party when we can't enjoy — Radhakrishnan Kamath RK (@iamrk7788) January 1, 2024

What does Zomato war room does, apart from monitoring order flows? Real action is at restaurants and deliver boys. — Blue sky thinker (@DEVANGWORKS) December 31, 2023

