Ranbir Kapoor's Private Chef Talks About Diet The Actor Followed For Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's chef shared a picture with the actor.

In the spotlight for his stellar performance in the movie Animal, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is not only making waves for his acting chops but also for his commendable fitness journey that has everyone talking. The man who supported Kapoor's impressive transformation is none other than his private chef, Ramaskanda Shastry, who recently spilled the beans on the meticulous preparations undertaken for the film. Private chefs, especially those catering to celebrities, are tasked with creating meals tailored to their nutritional needs. Chef Ramaskanda Shastry, on his Instagram handle 'chefshastry', revealed the kind of diet Ranbir Kapoor followed for Animal.

"When the prep for Animal began, we knew we were preparing for something 'MASSive.' Since it was crucial for Ranbir's character to look a certain way, it was essential that he gained some weight and muscle. So, we put in all our effort into planning his diet," shared Shastry in a revealing Instagram post.

Also Read: Viral Video - Here's How To Make Ranbir Kapoor's Chocolate Whiskey Flambe Cake

Shastry emphasised Kapoor's unwavering commitment to his diet, stating, "No matter where we travelled to shoot, no matter how difficult the shooting conditions were, Ranbir didn't ever compromise on his diet." The Animal Diet involved consuming large quantities of nutritious food to help build Kapoor's body, with Shastry diligently tracking his dietary intake even during fluctuations throughout the movie.

Also Read: Bobby Deol Celebrates 'Animal' Release With An Indulgent Cheat Meal

Expressing gratitude, Shastry added, "It's our privilege and pleasure @theprivatechefsclub that we got to play a small part in his journey of becoming the Animal!"

Last year, Ramaskanda Shastry shared an Instagram post expressing his excitement for cooking for Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt. "Two years ago, I started out by assisting Chef Harsh as a Private Chef for you Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. It's now been 6 months since I started cooking for y'all and it's been exciting and a learning experience every single day since. Looking forward to cooking you crazier meals now," he wrote.

Take a look at the post:

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Treats Her Sweet Tooth To This Classic Ice Cream

As Ranbir Kapoor continues to bask in the success of Animal, his dedication to both his craft and fitness regime serves as an inspiration to fans and fitness enthusiasts alike.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)