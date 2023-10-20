'Hygiene Left Universe' - Making Of Amritsari Wadiyan Has Internet In Uproar

Another 'making of' food video has upset the Internet (Photo Credit: Instagram/ instaepicure )

In recent times, several "behind the scenes" videos showing the mass production of food items have taken the internet by storm. More often than not, these videos showcase the unhygienic conditions in which the snacks or sweets are prepared. This has left many people troubled regarding the health problems posed by unknowingly consuming such food. These "making of" viral video has sparked pledges by individuals to abstain from these foods forever. But it has also received other types of criticism as well.

Among the latest ones grabbing eyeballs online is a viral video showing the preparation of Amritsari Wadiyan, a regional delicacy from North India. In the Instagram reel by @instaepicure, we see a person combining a dough-like mixture with liquid in a machine. Once it has been 'processed,' the dough is mixed with what looks to be a spice blend. This mixture is then shaped into small roundels to give them that distinctive look of wadiyan. Later, they are arranged on huge trays and kept to apparently dry on the roof. They are then cooked in a massive oven. Once done, they are loaded into bags to be stored or transported. Watch the full reel below:

The video has received 18 million views so far. The comment section has exploded with negative remarks and expressions of concern. Many seem to have lost their appetite after watching this reel. A few have made sarcastic comments like, "Full HD... full hygienic conditions." Check out some of the reactions below:

"Me thinking those are building materials till I saw the oven."

"Hygiene left universe."

"Bruh I thought it was a construction site."

"I thought they were making bricks."

"Rip hygiene."

"Jabse dekha hai wadian khana chod diya hai."

"Which century was this video taken in?!"

Before this, a video showing the making of Manchurian balls grabbed many eyeballs online. Again, the unhygienic method left people angry and worried. Read the full story here.

