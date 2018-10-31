Vegan Diet May Be Linked To Reduce Type-2 Diabetes Risk: Study

According to a study published in the journal BMJ, a vegan diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, and seeds, with few animal products, is linked to a significantly lower risk of type-2 diabetes. The study explored that vegan diet is associated with improved psychological well-being in addition to reduction in the risk factors for Type-2 diabetes, and heart diseases. For the study, researchers from the University of London examined 433 people aged mid-50s, on average. Results of the study showed that while quality of life -- both physical and emotional -- improved significantly, depressive symptoms and nerve pain (neuropathic pain) also improved in people on plant-based diet.

In addition to a sharp fall of blood glucose levels in those who cut out or ate very few animal products, these participants also lost nearly twice as much weight. The fall in blood fats -- a risk factor for cardiovascular disease -- was also greater in those on plant-based diets. Those following a vegan diet were able to discontinue the drugs they were taking for their diabetes or high blood pressure. As per the researchers, furthermore, plant-based diets could potentially improve diabetic neuropathic pain and the levels of total cholesterol, cholesterol and triglycerides in type-2 diabetes.

Foods that can help keep your blood sugar levels in check:

1. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene and are known to be great for heart. They also reduce pressure and the risk of heart complications associated with diabetes. These fruits are packed with vitamin A, C, and potassium.

2. Flaxseed

Flaxseeds contain large amounts of an insoluble fibre called lignan. Flaxseeds help in reducing the chances of heart complications and also the risk of strokes associated with diabetes. It regulates blood sugar levels in the body and further improves gut health.

3. Whole grains

Whole grains like barley, oats, et al, are known to be full of fibre that digests slowly to keep your blood sugar levels in check. Consuming whole grains regularly helps in preventing weight gain that is a big risk for diabetes.

4. Bitter gourd

Bitter gourd or karela contains active substances that contain anti-diabetic properties that are known to have blood glucose lowering effect and insulin-like compound known as polypeptide-p.

5. Jamun

Jamun is known to be one of the best fruits to stabilise blood sugar levels. Consumption of jamun is said to improve insulin activity. Moreover, it has a low-glycaemic index that makes even better for diabetics.