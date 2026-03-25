Veg And Non-Veg In Same Fridge, Expired Ingredients, Shocking Violations Found In Madhya Pradesh Raids

The Madhya Pradesh Food Safety Department has conducted multiple inspections across the state to ensure food establishments are following hygiene and regulatory standards. Inspections in Jabalpur and Neemuch uncovered several major violations, leading to the suspension of one outlet's food registration. From the use of expired ingredients to improper storage of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, the violations extended to unhygienic handling of everyday food items such as milk, ghee, oil, and pulses. Regular inspections are essential to ensure proper food safety standards are maintained.

In an Instagram post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) shared that the Madhya Pradesh Food Safety Department in Jabalpur recently conducted a surprise inspection at a food outlet in the Shastri Bridge area. Major hygiene, registration and regulatory violations were found during the visit.

The inspection revealed that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored together in the refrigerator. Expired barbecue sauce and syrups were also uncovered. Due to the severity of the violations and the potential risk to public health, the outlet's food registration has been suspended immediately.

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In another inspection, major action was taken by the Food Safety Department in Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh. Several food establishments were inspected in Jeeran town and Chitakheda village, and samples of milk, ghee, oil, pulses, and other items were collected. A total of 11 samples were sent for testing.

Irregularities in hygiene, compliance and documentation were identified, and action is being taken as per food safety regulations.

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As seen in previous inspections across different parts of the country, food adulteration and safety violations tend to increase during the festive season, when the demand for certain food items, especially dairy products, rises.