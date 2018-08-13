Type 1 Diabetes May Shorten Women’s Lifespan By 18 Years; Tips To Manage Diabetes

According to a study published in the Journal Lancet, women with type-1 diabetes, a chronic disease in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin, die an average of nearly 18 years earlier than women who do not have diabetes. As per the new research, men in the corresponding situation lose almost 14 years of life. The lives of patients diagnosed at age 26-30 years are shortened by an average of ten years. According to the researchers, the study suggests that they must make an even greater effort to aggressively treat patients diagnosed at an early age to reduce risk of complications and premature death.

The research is based on extensive material from the registry that has monitored around 27000 individuals with type-1 diabetes for an average of ten years. While researchers already knew that type-1 diabetes is associated with a lower life expectancy, until now, it was unclear whether and how much gender and age at onset of illness affect both life expectancy and the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

The probability of severe cardiovascular diseases generally proved to be at least 30 times higher for those who developed type-1 diabetes before the age of 10 years than for controls. With a diagnosis of diabetes at the age of 26-30 years, the corresponding risk increased by a factor of six.

One of the highest increases in risk noted in the study involved heart attacks in women who developed type-1 diabetes before the age of ten years. The risk for these women is 90 times higher than for controls without diabetes.

While you cannot treat diabetes, you can definitely manage it well; that is by leading a healthy lifestyle, eating healthy food and engaging in exercises. Here's how you can manage diabetes well:

1. Drink copper water

It is said that copper has various health benefits and one of them is to keep diabetes in control. Drink copper water everyday as it helps control and manage the symptoms really well. Put one cup of water in a copper vessel and leave it overnight. Now drink this water first thing in the morning.

2. Drink lots of water

Water is said to reduce and regulate blood sugar levels. Enough water intake will prevent dehydration and support kidneys to flush out the toxins through urine. Regular intake of water rehydrates the blood, which lowers your blood sugar levels and further reduces the symptoms of diabetes.

3. Manage stress

Stress is never good for anyone, in fact, it can only worsen a given health condition, including diabetes. When you are under stress, hormones like glucagon and cortisol are secreted, which in return, spike our blood sugar levels. It is best to stay stress free; practice yoga or engage in your favourite physical exercise to divert your mind.

4. Eat a healthy diet

It is important to limit your carb intake. Since carbs are broken into glucose that results in raising our blood sugar levels. Therefore, reducing carb intake can help lower blood sugar levels. You must take a fibre rich diet to ensure keep blood glucose in check.