This Protein-Packed Dinner May Help You In Your Weight Loss Journey

Are you on a weight loss spree? If yes, then you've come to the right place. There are various fad diets in the market that claim quick weight loss; however, most of them turn out to be quite unsustainable in the long run. In order to lose weight the healthy way, it is imperative to consume a diet that is protein-rich and fibre-rich. Protein and fibre play a major role in weight loss. They help in keeping us full for a longer time, further preventing binge eating. A bowlful of cabbage, tomatoes, quinoa, walnuts and cranberries may help in you in your weight loss journey. You can add in a bit of rock salt in it to enhance the flavour of your meal bowl.



- Quinoa is abundantly rich in protein and essential amino acids that help build muscle, while tomatoes contain lycopene that helps aid healthy circulation.



- Cabbage is a good source of detoxifying compounds that can help in keeping the digestive system healthy. A healthy digestive system is key to weight loss.



- Walnuts are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. Not only do they add a crunch to the meal, but are also quite appetising at the same time. They will help you in keeping satiated for long.



- Cranberries contain proanthocyanidins, which help cells in resisting bacterial infections.



You can make this dinner a part of your weight loss diet as it contains all the essential nutrients that are required for sustainable weight loss.



