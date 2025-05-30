CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 Registration Begins, Apply Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Students can now register for supplementary examinations on the official website Supplementary examinations for Class 12 will be held on June 15, 2025 Class 10 supplementary examinations will begin from June 15, 2025

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registrations for supplementary examinations of Class 10 and 12 private students. Students who could not clear their exam or are seeking to improve their marks can register for the supplementary exams on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: Exam Schedule

Supplementary examinations for Class 12 will be held on June 15, 2025.

Class 10 supplementary examinations will begin from June 15, 2025.

Students can appear for only one subject in Class 12 supplementary examinations while Class 10 students will be permitted to appear for two exams.

CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: How To Apply For Supplementary Exams?

Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Go to the "Private Candidate Supplementary Examination 2025" section.

Enter your login credentials and select the subject you wish to reappear for.

Upload the necessary documents like photograph.

Pay the prescribed fee.

Download the acknowledgement for future reference.

Registered private students will be able to download their admit card for supplementary examinations soon and in case of any discrepancy, they must immediately contact the Regional Office of the Board.

Regular candidates will need to contact their respective school authorities for registration of supplementary examinations. A List of Candidates (LOC) will be sent by the school to the board for Class 10 and 12.