"We Are Not Greedy For Pakistan, Their Region": Salman Khurshid On Op Sindoor

India is not greedy for Pakistan and does not seek to capture their territory or destroy them, Congress leader Salman Khurshid has said.

Mr Khurshid, a former External Affairs Minister, also said that India has a "greater role" to play in the world and cannot reduce itself to the "stature of Pakistan". "We only want to preserve and protect ourselves," he said.

The Congress leader was addressing the Indian community in Jakarta when he made the remarks.

In an apparent reference to India's strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor, he said: "We are asked, why did we stop, why didn't we go further? We have to think of one important thing. We are not Pakistan, we are much larger than Pakistan. We have a greater role in the world..."

He added: "Had we continued to fight, would we have received the warm reception that we received in Indonesia? We got respect not only for our strength, but also for showing confidence in our strength."

Mr Khurshid is accompanying a multiparty delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha for a diplomatic visit to Indonesia.

He said that India had to carry out certain actions to teach Pakistan a lesson. "...and then we stopped because we are not greedy for Pakistan, their territory, or to destroy them. Our vision is on our future. We want to lead the world," he said.

"In that leadership role, we cannot reduce ourselves to the size and stature of Pakistan," he added.

The Congress leader also suggested the world deal with India and Pakistan separately.

"We don't want a hyphen between India and Pakistan... Talk to us separately... The beauty of our plural culture, the beauty of how we live together and celebrate life together is something that we want to show," he said.

"We are patriots. We believe in humanity. We believe in our country because our country is our mother," he added.

On the intervening night of May 6 and 7, the Indian Air Force conducted a series of precision strikes and destroyed infrastructure in nine terror bases in Pakistan and PoK, in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists on April 22. The Resistance Front, a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based LeT terror group, claimed responsibility.

As Pakistan responded to the action, both nations engaged in strikes and counter-strikes for three nights. On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an agreement to stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea, with effect from 5pm.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Pakistan against any misadventures and said Operation Sindoor was "not over yet".

India demonstrated the power of its indigenous weapons during the precision strikes which made "Pakistan plead to stop the war", he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also said that Pakistan will face the ire of the Indian Navy if it resorts to anything "evil or unethical" against India in the future.

"I want to tell all of you not to leave any shortcomings in your preparations. What has happened so far was just a warm-up; if Pakistan dares to act again, this time the Navy will also spring into action, and then only God knows what will happen to Pakistan," he said.

Meanwhile, seven all-party delegations are visiting global capitals to present India's stance on combating terrorism. The delegations will travel to over 30 countries spanning Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is leading one such delegation.