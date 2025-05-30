Andhra Pradesh LAW Entrance Test Admit Card Released, Download Here

Andhra Pradesh LAWCET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the hall tickets for Andhra Pradesh LAW Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET). Registered candidates can download their admit card on the following website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP LAWCET, conducted for admission to 3 year and 5 year LLB programs will be held on June 5, 2025.

Andhra Pradesh LAW Entrance Test: How To Download Your Admit Card?

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on "AP LAWCET-2025".

A new link will open. Click on " Download Hall Ticket".

Enter your login credentials of Registration Number, Hall Ticket number and date of birth.

Click on "Download Hallticket".

Your admit card/hall ticket will be downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

AP LAWCET 2025: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must make sure to carry their admit card with them.

Also, candidates must have a identity proof.

Make sure to carry a black or blue ball point pen to the exam centre.

Do not carry any electrical items, study material etc., to the exam centre.



