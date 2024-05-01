AP EAPCET 2024: Admit Cards To Be Out On May 7, Check Marking Scheme, Other Details

Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Anantapur is scheduled to release the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2024 on May 5. Registered candidates can obtain their admit cards from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To obtain their admit cards, candidates need to have their registration numbers, payment reference IDs, and date of birth.

AP EAPCET 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Go to the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the link to access the hall tickets.

Input your registration number.

The AP EAPCET 2024 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download it for future use.

According to the official schedule, the AP EAPCET (Agriculture & Pharmacy) exam is scheduled for May 16 and 17, while the AP EAPCET (Engineering) exam will take place from May 18 to 23.

The Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test - 2024 (AP EAPCET-2024) in Andhra Pradesh will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada. This test is conducted for admission into the first year of various professional courses offered for the academic year 2024-2025 in Andhra Pradesh.

AP EAPCET 2024: Courses Include

Engineering, Bio-Technology, BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech(Agr Engg), BTech (Food

Science and Technology)

BSc(Ag)/ BSc (Hort)/ BVSc & AH/BFSc

B pharmacy, PharmD

AP EAPCET 2024: Marking Scheme, Other Exam Day Instructions

The exam will commence exactly at the time mentioned in the admit card.

The entrance test is held for 3 hours.

The question paper comprises 160 questions including 80 questions in Mathematics, 40 in Physics, and 40 in Chemistry. All questions have equal weightage.

Each question has only one correct answer among the four options provided.

There is no penalty for incorrect answers, and no marks will be deducted if a question is left unanswered.

All calculations and writing should be done on the rough sheet provided at the examination centre.

Upon completing the test, candidates must submit the rough sheets to the invigilator and write their Hall Ticket number on the sheets used.

The invigilator will verify the candidate's identity by checking their Hall ticket during the examination.

Candidates must sign and provide their Left Hand Thumb impression on the attendance sheet at the designated centre.