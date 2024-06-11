Manabadi Andhra Pradesh EAPCET Rank Card Out, Check Steps To Download

Students need their login credentials such as registration and hall ticket numbers to access their scorecard and rank on the official website.
The result and rank can also be accessed using the mobile app APSCHE my CET, which can be downloaded through the Google Play Store.
AP EAPCET Results 2024 Live: Steps To Check Result
- Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, select the designated 'download rank card' link
- A new page will open
- Sign in using the AP EAPCET registration number and date of birth
- The result will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take a printout for further reference
Candidates who have obtained qualifying marks in AP EAPCET 2024, as well as those from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories for whom no qualifying marks are prescribed, will be ranked based on merit. The ranking is determined by a combined score, with 75% weightage given to AP EAPCET 2024 marks and 25% weightage to marks from the relevant group subjects (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry) in the qualifying examination.
The AP EAMCET exam, conducted by JNTU Anantapur on behalf of APSCHE, offers entry into BSc (Ag), BSc (Hort), BVFC and AH, BFSC, BTech (FST), BSc (CA and BM), BPharma, BTech (Biotechnology) or (BiPC), Pharm-D (BiPC), and BS (Nursing) (BiPC).