AP EAPCET: Admit Cards Out For Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the institute to download the admit cards by using their login credentials. The cards are available on the cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Candidates will be able to download their admit cards before the commencement of the exams.
The exam has been scheduled for May 16 and 23. The entrance exam for agriculture and pharmacy will be conducted on May 16 and May 17, while that for engineering will be held between May 18 and 23.
The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
AP EAPCET is conducted for admission to Engineering, Bio-technology, BTech (dairy technology), BTech (agriculture engineering), BTech (food science and technology), BSc ( Ag), BSc (Hort), BVSc and AH, BFSc, BPharmcy, PharmaD and BSc (Nursing).
Steps to download the admit cards
