Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

AP EAPCET: Admit Cards Out For Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test

AP EAPCET 2024 Hall Ticket: The AP EAPCET exam has been scheduled for May 16 and 23.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
AP EAPCET: Admit Cards Out For Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test
Manabadi AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the institute to download the admit cards by using their login credentials. The cards are available on the cets.apsche.ap.gov.in 
Candidates will be able to download their admit cards before the commencement of the exams. 

The exam has been scheduled for May 16 and 23. The entrance exam for agriculture and pharmacy will be conducted on May 16 and May 17, while that for engineering will be held between May 18 and 23. 

Advertisement

The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift will be conducted from  2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. 

AP EAPCET is conducted for admission to Engineering, Bio-technology, BTech (dairy technology), BTech (agriculture engineering), BTech (food science and technology), BSc ( Ag), BSc (Hort), BVSc and AH, BFSc, BPharmcy, PharmaD and BSc (Nursing).
 

Steps  to download the admit cards

  • Step 1- Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Step 2- Click On the Home Page ,Click on AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Tickets link 
  • Step 3- Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Step 4- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5- Check the result and download the page.
  • Step 6- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
    • Show full article
    Comments

    Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

    Follow us:
    Ap Eapcet, AP EAPCET 2024, Andhara Pradesh
    Switch To Dark/Light Mode
    Our Offerings: NDTV
    • मध्य प्रदेश
    • राजस्थान
    • इंडिया
    • मराठी
    • 24X7
    Choose Your Destination
    Previous Article
    HPBOSE 10th Result 2024: 74.61% Students Pass, Check Re-evaluation Schedule, Process
    AP EAPCET: Admit Cards Out For Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test
    NEET UG 2024: Exam Body Denies Paper Leak Allegations, Calls Them Baseless
    Next Article
    NEET UG 2024: Exam Body Denies Paper Leak Allegations, Calls Them Baseless