AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Registration For Undergraduate Admissions Begins On This Date

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has opened the counselling portal for admission to various undergraduate courses in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy streams offered by colleges in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Students awaiting the official AP EAMCET counselling schedule are advised to regularly check the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, starting July 7.

The AP EAPCET 2025 exam was held from May 19 to May 27 in two sessions per day across 145 centres in 24 districts of Andhra Pradesh and at two centres in Hyderabad.



AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Key Dates

Notification issued: July 4

Date of newspaper publication: July 5

Registration and payment of processing fee: July 7 to July 16

Online certificate uploading and verification at HLCs: July 7 to July 17

Web options entry: July 10 to July 18

Change of web options: July 19

Seat allotment result: July 22

Self-joining and reporting at allotted colleges: July 23 to July 26

Commencement of classes: August 4

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Candidates participating in the counselling process must carry the following documents for verification:

Online registration receipt

AP EAMCET 2025 rank card

Admit card

SSC or equivalent certificate

Class 6 to 12 study certificates

Transfer certificate

Income certificate

Residence and local status certificates

A total of 322 colleges across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are offering undergraduate seats in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy through the AP EAMCET counselling process.

The cut-off ranks for each counselling round will be released separately,specifying the first and last ranks for admissions across various colleges and reservation categories.

In the AP EAPCET 2025, a total of 3,62,429 candidates registered. Out of these, 2,64,840 appeared for the Engineering stream, and 75,460 participated in the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. Among Engineering aspirants, 1,89,748 qualified, reflecting a success rate of 71.65%. For Agriculture and Pharmacy, 67,761 candidates passed the exam, resulting in a qualification rate of 89.8%.