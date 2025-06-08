Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture And Pharmacy Test Result Declared, Download Here

AP EAMCET Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the results for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025 today, June 8, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can login and check their results on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET is now called as AP EAPCET.

AP EAMCET Result 2025: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on "AP EAPCET-2025".

Click on "Results".

Enter your registration number and hall ticket number.

Click on "View Result".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result for future reference.

Along with the AP EAPCET results, candidates will be able to download the rank card by logging in with their credentials.

AP EAMCET Result 2025: Counselling Process

Candidates who clear the AP EAPCET examination will participate in the counselling process, based on which they will be allotted admission to one of 322 colleges offering engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses.

Candidates must check the details on the scorecard and immediately inform the authorities in case of any discrepancy.