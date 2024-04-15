AP EAPCET 2024: Registration Window Closes Today, Check Top Colleges Accepting Scores

AP EAPCET 2024: For engineering, candidates should have completed 16 years of age. (Image: unsplash)

The registration window for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2024 will close today without a late fee. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAMCET 2024 will be held on May 16 and 17 for admission to engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture programmes offered at state colleges and universities.

AP EAMCET 2024: Application Fees

For the Engineering stream, OC, BC, SC, ST candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600, 550, and 500, respectively.

For the Agriculture stream, they need to pay Rs 600, 550, 500.

For both Engineering and Agriculture, they will have to pay Rs 1,200, 1,100, 1,000, respectively.

AP EAMCET 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/.

On the homepage, click on 'Step 1'.

Input details such as qualifying exam, category, and other details, and select payment options.

Make the payment for the application fee and check payment status.

Fill out the application form and check the application status.

Take a printout of the application form.

The following are the engineering colleges that were ranked in the engineering category of last year's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings:

KL University Guntur - 45

Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology, and Research, Guntur - 85

Andhra University College of Engineering, Visakhapatnam - 94

JNTU Kakinada - 101-150

Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College - 151-200

Sri Venkateswara University - 151-200

Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College, Vijayawada - 151-200

AP EAPCET 2024: Age Limit