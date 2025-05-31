2 Sisters Drown In River While Bathing In Jharkhand: Cops

Two cousin sisters, including a minor, drowned in a river in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday, a police officer said.

The victims, identified as Puja Gorai (16) and Uma Bharti (20), were maternal cousins.

The incident took place in Gandrakpur village when they slipped while bathing, the officer said.

They were taken to a hospital in Dumka, where doctors declared them dead, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)