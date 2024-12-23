158 Biryanis Ordered Per Minute On Swiggy In 2024: Report Reveals

Photo Credit: iStock (for representational purposes only)

Swiggy has released its year-end report for 2024, which gives an insight into various food-related trends. (Note that all statistics are based on the data collected between January 1, 2024 and November 22, 2024). Like last year, biryani has emerged as the most popular dish to be ordered - specifically via this delivery app - in India. Swiggy clocked a staggering 83 million biryani orders in 2024. It pointed out that this implies 158 biryanis were ordered per minute in the country (approximately 2 orders of the same every second). After biryani, Swiggy highlighted the popularity of dosa, of which it clocked 23 million orders this year.

Swiggy has provided other stats about the most beloved dish. As per the report, chicken biryani is the most favoured version of this treat. Swiggy received 49 million orders for it this year. People in the southern states of India are responsible for a large portion of these Swiggy orders. Hyderabad topped the "Biryani Leaderboard", with 9.7 million biryani orders in 2024. It was followed by Bengaluru (7.7 million orders) and Chennai (4.6 million).

Biryani was the second-most popular choice for satisfying midnight cravings between 12 to 2 am, as per Swiggy. Chicken Burgers were the first choice. Biryani was also among the most commonly ordered food on trains (Swiggy has collaborated with IRCTC to enable deliveries at specified stations on train routes using a dedicated feature).

Earlier in the year, Swiggy had also revealed that around 6 million plates of Biryani were ordered via the platform during Ramadan 2024 in India. The city with the highest amount was Hyderabad, which clocked orders of over a million plates of biryani on Swiggy during this period (read more here). Another interesting insight from Swiggy's year-end report was about a particular foodie's love of this dish. A Swiggy user in Kolkata ordered a biryani at 4.01 am on January 1, 2024, marking a flavourful start to the year!

Biryani is not just a popular order on Swiggy. The platform's rival - Zomato - had also released a year-end report for 2023 that reflected Indians' love for this dish. Additionally, Zomato had also revealed that biryani was the most sought-after dish on New Year's Eve last year.