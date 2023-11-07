Struggling To Fit Into Your Festive Wear? These 5 Expert Diet Tips Might Help

Weight loss diet before festival begins (Photo Credit: iStock)

Weight Loss Tips During the Festival Season: Imagine this - just when you thought you were all set for the upcoming festivities, your outfit of the day suddenly felt tighter and uncomfortable. It is no less than a nightmare, isn't it? So what do you do? Rush to a nearby tailor to loosen the stitches? But that might ruin the complete look and feel of your dress. What's the next best option? Buying new clothes all over again? In our opinion, neither of these options seems feasible every time. Instead, we suggest looking for the root cause of your sudden weight gain and trying to shed some kilos before the main event. To assist you in this, we have found some expert tips shared by nutritionist Richa Gangani on her official Instagram handle. Let us take you through them.

Festivities and Weight Gain: Why Do You Put On Weight During Festivals?

You often find people gaining weight during the festive season. This could be due to two probable reasons - first, going on a bingeing spree that leads to sudden weight gain, and second, irregularity in diet that results in feeling bloated. In both cases, your digestion and metabolism slow down, leaving you feeling heavy.

According to the World Gastroenterology Organization, bloating is a common phenomenon that affects 10 to 30 percent of the adult population worldwide. Bloating can also lead to acid reflux, heartburn, and a constant feeling of uneasiness, all of which can easily be managed with a mindful diet.

Quick Weight Loss Tips for the Festive Season: How to Lose Weight Without a Strict Diet:

To address the sudden weight gain, you need to pay attention to your bloating and the water weight of the body, which can be easily flushed out with toxins. According to Richa Gangani, you can achieve this without following a strict, hardcore diet regime or rigorous exercise in the gym. All you need is less than a week and some basic changes in your diet to "shed one to two kilos" before the special day, as explained by the expert.

Here Are 5 Diet Tips for Weight Loss That You Can Follow to Fit into Your Favorite Dress:

1. Have a high-protein breakfast every day:

It is rightly said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Starting your day with a hearty breakfast can make "a world of difference" to your overall health. In fact, skipping breakfast might make you feel bloated, slow down your metabolism, and lead to overeating. Look for some classic breakfast recipes that are both healthy and wholesome.

2. Increase your NEAT (Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis):

NEAT refers to the energy expended for everything we do that is not sleeping, eating, or sports-like exercise. Increased NEAT can help you burn around 500 calories a day without hitting the gym. Nutritionist Richa Gangani suggests, "Try walking while talking on the phone, use stairs instead of an elevator, or take a 15-minute walk after sitting for two to three hours."

3. Try intermittent fasting:

By now, we all know that intermittent fasting is not a fad diet but rather a lifestyle that might help you stay nourished and promote bodily functions. Richa Gangani explains, "If you are a beginner, I would suggest starting with a 16:8 window and then gradually increasing it." Click here to learn more about intermittent fasting and how to follow it.

4. Aim to consume at least one gram of protein per body weight:

A high-protein diet can help you lose weight faster as it prevents muscle loss and keeps you full for a longer time. The expert recommends opting for good quality protein sources like chicken breast, eggs, fish, soya chunks, tofu, and legumes to maintain a healthy body weight.

5. Stay hydrated:

Always remember that hydration is key. Maintaining a healthy water balance in the body helps you detox, aids digestion, and regulates every bodily function properly. In fact, the nutritionist suggests that sipping water before meals may reduce your appetite, thereby preventing the tendency to binge or overeat. "Swap your calorie-loaded drinks like soda or juice for water, and you'll see even better results," she adds.

These simple adjustments in your daily routine may not only promote weight loss but also help you put your best fashion foot forward this festive season. Always consult your doctor before you adopt any new diet or add anything to your daily diet. Have a great day, everyone!