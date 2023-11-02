5 Tasty Detox Drinks To Keep Your Metabolism In Check This Festive Season

Detox drink to boost metabolism. Photo Credit: iStock

Detox drinks for metabolism: The festive season calls for sinful indulgence, and we are currently making the most of it. India is celebrating a string of festivals back-to-back, with people observing vrat frequently, followed by a celebratory feast. As much as the festive fare makes our soul happy, it comes with several health hazards as well. The major one is a slow metabolism. Irregularity in food habits decreases our calorie-burning capabilities, which get stored as fat and toxins in the body. This is why experts suggest following a post-vrat detox program at regular intervals to stay healthy, active, and happy throughout the season. To help you with that, we have curated a list of some quick detox drinks for metabolism that can be a part of your morning ritual, especially after the days you observe a fast.

Does Fasting Reduce Your Metabolism?

According to health experts, an overnight fast of eight to ten hours is normal for most people. During this time, the body relies more on fat and less on carbs for energy supply. However, a study in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) suggests that the problem arises when the fasting period increases. This leads to gas formation in the body, resulting in decreased metabolic rates.

A report by the Harvard School of Public Health states that during this time, people also experience a strong biological push to overeat following the fasting period. It is because "your appetite hormones and hunger centre in your brain go into overdrive when you are deprived of food." As a result, you end up with a disrupted metabolism and poor digestion.

Detox drinks for metabolism: 5 Homemade Drinks For Post-Vrat Detox:

Consultant Rupali Datta explains, "A detox diet plan generally involves a routine that helps you reset your system to pre-binge days. What we try to achieve with a detox plan is a flushing out of all the toxins accumulated in the body, which would also help you feel fresh and invigorated." She also recommends choosing "flavoured water" made with herbs, spices, and citrus fruits to speed up digestion and alleviate tiredness. Let's check out some drink options for you.

1. Lemon water with black salt for post-vrat detox:

By now, we all know the benefits of having lukewarm lemon water in the morning. But adding a pinch of black salt to it enhances the mineral content of the drink, making it healthier for the gut. Black salt is known to help your liver make bile and improve the body's fat-soluble vitamins that help flush out the excess fat and toxins, making you feel healthier. Find details here.

2. Coconut water with lemon and mint for post-vrat detox:

Coconut water is a super drink, including every essential nutrient to promote a healthy body. Adding a dash of lemon and some mint leaves enhances the antioxidants and vitamin C content, making the drink perfect for regulating metabolism. Click here for the recipe.

3. Turmeric water for post-vrat detox:

The season for raw and fresh turmeric is here. It is a storehouse of various essential nutrients and enriches you with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties to stay immune against various diseases. Click here to learn how to make the drink.

4. Cumin-coriander water for post-vrat detox:

Both cumin and coriander are known for their healing properties. Soaking them overnight and having the water the next morning gives your body a kick of energy to restart the functions. Click here to learn more about this healthy drink.

5. Ajwain-saunf water for post-vrat detox:

Both ajwain (carom seeds) and saunf (fennel seeds) work as digestives and help reduce bloating and other digestive issues instantly. So, if you have overeat after a day-long vrat and fear indigestion, we suggest trying this drink at home and detox. Find details here.

Now that you have some ideas on detox drinks for metabolism, keep them handy and add them to your routine for staying healthy throughout the festive season. But always remember, moderation is the key. In fact, the best practice is to consult an expert and discuss your diet before making any changes.

Enjoy the festive season to the fullest!