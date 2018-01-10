Sleeping Less May Lead To Poor Diet: Says Study The study strengthened the link between short sleep and poorer quality diets

Share EMAIL PRINT



For the study, participants were divided into two groups. The first 21 participants allocated to the sleep extension group undertook a 45-minute sleep consultation. It aimed to extend their time in bed by up to 1.5 hours per night. Whereas, the second control group of 21 participants received no intervention in their sleeping patterns.



As per the findings of the study, it was found that extending sleep patterns resulted in a 10-gram reduction in reported intake of free sugars and also a reduced intake of total carbohydrates compared to baseline levels. The intake of free sugar includes the sugar which is added to foods by manufacturers or while cooking at home. It also includes the sugar present in honey, syrups and fruit juices as well. According to the researchers, a simple change in lifestyle may help people to consume healthier diets.





In a recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, it was found that sleeping for longer every night may lead to healthier food choices. The study looked on to the impact of increasing sleep hours on nutrient intake which further strengthened the link between short sleep and poorer quality diets. For the study, participants were divided into two groups. The first 21 participants allocated to the sleep extension group undertook a 45-minute sleep consultation. It aimed to extend their time in bed by up to 1.5 hours per night. Whereas, the second control group of 21 participants received no intervention in their sleeping patterns.As per the findings of the study, it was found that extending sleep patterns resulted in a 10-gram reduction in reported intake of free sugars and also a reduced intake of total carbohydrates compared to baseline levels. The intake of free sugar includes the sugar which is added to foods by manufacturers or while cooking at home. It also includes the sugar present in honey, syrups and fruit juices as well. According to the researchers, a simple change in lifestyle may help people to consume healthier diets.