Shashi Tharoor Defends Idli In X Post, Internet Loves His Ode To South Indian Breakfast

South Indian breakfasts are simple, wholesome, and honestly, a little addictive. Think about it - fluffy idlis, crispy dosas, soft uttapams, or even pongal. Idlis, in particular, are irresistible. Pair them with coconut chutney or hot sambar, and you've got a breakfast that's comfort on a plate. Of course, not everyone sees it that way. A recent conversation on X (formerly Twitter) sparked some debate when a user complained about Kerala's breakfast options: "Why does it always have to be idli and dosa, man? Vere breakfast onnu ee naattil ille (Very little breakfast menu)." Another user added a sharper opinion: "Dosa? No words, just respect. It's idli that tastes like steamed regret."

Shashi Tharoor, known for his love of words, did not miss the chance to defend the humble idli in true Tharoorian style. Responding to the criticism, he wrote, "Poor soul has clearly never had a good one. A truly great idli is a cloud, a whisper, a perfect dream of the perfectibility of human civilisation."

Tharoor went further, turning a simple breakfast debate into a mini ode to South Indian cuisine: "It's a sublime creation, a delicate, weightless morsel of rice and lentil, steamed to an ethereal fluffiness that melts on the tongue. With the right accompaniments, it is the culinary equivalent of a Beethoven symphony, a Tagore sangeet, a Husain painting, a Tendulkar century. To call such a thing 'regret' is to have no soul, no palate, no appreciation for the finest achievements of South Indian culture. I can only feel pity for you."

Shashi Tharoor even shared an AI-generated image of himself making idlis. Take a look:

The tweet quickly went viral, with people appreciating Shashi Tharoor's poetic love for the South Indian delight. One user wrote, "I'm sure every idli is blushing at this accolade. No idli has ever been elevated to this pedestal."

Another one added, "I wish idlis could read... they would be so proud and overwhelmed."

Someone else said, "Thank you for such a lovely description sir. I feel like having idli right now!"

"Reading this right after having soft and delicious idlis hits differently," commented a foodie.

An X user posted, "Even idli didn't know it could be described like this!"

