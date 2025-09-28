Customer Receives Maggi And Snacks Instead Of Silver Coins From Swiggy, Company Responds

We're used to getting groceries, snacks, and other essentials delivered at lightning speed. Instant-delivery apps have made life incredibly convenient, allowing people to order almost anything - from everyday groceries to high-value items - without leaving their homes. For most purchases, it's smooth sailing: click, pay, and wait for the delivery. Still, sometimes, even with all the technology and logistics in place, things can go wrong. That's exactly what happened to Vineeth K.

He placed an order for silver coins on Swiggy Instamart. Unlike chips or bread, this was a high-value purchase, so he naturally expected everything to go smoothly. Instead, what showed up at his doorstep was a bag full of Maggi noodles and Haldiram snacks.

Sharing his ordeal online on X, Vineeth described it as a "Swiggy horror story." Out of the entire order, only one pouch was sealed. The delivery partner told him it couldn't be opened and gave him two choices: accept the whole order or cancel it. After nearly 40 minutes with customer support, Vineeth decided to open the sealed pouch. Inside were the silver coins - but there was another problem. The coins weren't of the promised 999 purity; instead, they were 925 sterling silver.

The other food packets were taken back by the delivery partner, and Vineeth even told him to keep them if he couldn't return them: "I didn't order these, so I don't want them," he wrote.

The post soon went viral.

A user commented, "Rule of thumb: If you order gold or silver online, don't cry afterwards."

Another wrote, "Why on Earth would any 'sane' person order a 'high-value' item such as 'silver' from an instant delivery app? Why? Are people this lazy, or stupid - or both?"

"You brought this upon yourself. Why would someone order silver coins from Swiggy?" a comment read.

Later, Vineeth posted an update saying Swiggy had delivered a corrected order the second time around. Most of the coins were indeed 999 purity this time, but two were still 925. "Except for two coins, everything else is 999," he shared, tagging Swiggy Instamart again and asking them to fix the remaining issue.

Swiggy responded, "This is not what we wish for you, Vineeth. Please share the order ID so we can address this further."

"Thank you for bringing this to our attention and for providing the details, Vineeth. We would like to run a quick check. Please bear with us," they added.

Have you ever had an online order go completely wrong? Tell us in the comments below!