Watch: Nauheed Cyrusi Shares Clever Hack To Toast Multiple Bread Slices At Once

Bread is the ultimate breakfast buddy. Whether it's a quick slice with jam, a cheesy toast, or a loaded sandwich, mornings just don't feel complete without it. But if you're feeding the whole family, toasting slices one by one can be such a drag. Waiting for everyone's toast feels like forever, and sometimes you just want to skip the hassle. Enter actress Nauheed Cyrusi with a kitchen hack that's about to change your life. On Friday, she shared a fun Instagram video featuring a simple grill rack she picked up from Ikea. While it's normally meant for roasting chicken, paneer, or salmon, Nauheed showed how it works wonders for bread too.

She opened a pack of bread, placed the slices in the rack sections, popped it straight into the oven, and voila - perfectly toasted bread for everyone at once. Simple, smart, and time-saving. She ended the video with a cheeky, "Thank me later," and honestly, we all should. The side note read, "Geeneee-assss!!"

This isn't the first time Nauheed Cyrusi has shared a cool food tip on Instagram. Back in July, she gave her followers a fun guide on how to pick the best mangosteen at local markets. In the video, she said, "You should press it; you can see it's soft," showing exactly what to look for when choosing the fruit.

The actress also took a playful jab at the usual advice from shopkeepers: "Agar woh admi bolega, 'Nahi, nahi, abhi tak paka nahi hai,' to pakega? Koi pakne wala nahi hai. Namaskar, Pranam." It's that mix of honesty and humour that made the video so relatable. Nauheed even added a fun caption: "I want to see how far this mangosteen will go..." Click here to read the full story.

We're obsessed with Nauheed Cyrusi's food hacks. How about you?