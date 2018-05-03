Sankashti Chaturthi 2018: Date, Significance, Puja Muhurat, Timings And Bhog!

Sankashti Chaturthi 2018: Significance And Celebration Of The Festival

Sankashti Chaturthi, which is being celebrated today, is an auspicious festival commemorated in honour of Lord Ganesha. The day falls in the Hindu calendar month on the 'chaturthi' (fourth day) of the Krishna Paksha. The celebrations of Sankashti Chaturthi are prevalent in both northern and southern states of India. The festivities are more elaborate in Maharashtra. The word Sankashti implies 'deliverance during difficult times.' Devotees of Lord Ganesha, on this day, pray to him to help them overcome all the obstacles in life. Here's all you need to know about the significance, history and puja muhurat timings about the festival.

There is a special significance of sighting the moon on the auspicious day of Sankashti Chaturthi. The devotees of Lord Ganesha pray for themselves and their families and wish all their desires are fulfilled. On this day, devotees get up early and dedicate the day worshipping 'Vignaharta.' Most people like observing the Ekadanta Sankashti vrat or fast, wherein they are allowed to have fruits, vegetables and roots of plants. The Sankashti puja is generally done in the evening, after seeing the moon. The idol of Lord Ganesha is decorated with durva grass and fresh flowers. Moreover, a lamp is lit and vedic mantras are chanted. The devotees then read the 'vrat katha' specific to the month.

On this day, special puja rituals are performed dedicated to the moon or Chandra god. This involves sprinkling water, chandan (sandalwood) paste, consecrated rice and flowers in the direction of moon.



Sankashti Chaturthi 2018: Bhog And Prasad Prepared During The Festival

It is known that on this day, special Naivedya is prepared, which has Lord Ganesha's favourite modak, a sweet dumpling filled with coconut and jaggery and other foods that offered to the deity. This is followed by a 'Ganesha Aarti' and later the prasad is distributed among all the devotees.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2018: Puja Vidhi And Muhurat Timings

Moonrise on Sankashti Chaturthi: 21:59 pm

Chaturthi tithi begins at 09:05 am on 3rd May, 2018

Chaturthi tithi ends at 11:01 am on 4th May, 2018

Hope all your dreams are fulfilled on this day; Happy Sankashti Chaturthi!