Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Know The Date, Timings And Significance

Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: 'Angarki' is a Sanskrit word and it means "red like burnt coal"

A Chaturthi, the fourth day of a month in the Hindu calendar, is always associated with Lord Ganesha. When a Chaturthi falls in Krishna Paksha, the waning phase of the Moon, it is called the Sankashti Chaturthi. Rarely, the Krishna Pakhsa Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, and, so, this is believed to be an auspicious conjunction as the power of Lord Ganesha combines with that of the fiery planet Mars (Mangal Dev). This Chaturthi is called the Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi. And this time it is being celebrated on July 27. It is widely believed that praying to Lord Ganesha on this day leads to an end to all the difficulties and troubles in life.

Significance

‘Angarki' is a Sanskrit word and it means "red like burnt coal". It is believed that on this day, Lord Ganesha blessed the planet Mars and hence their powers combine to bless their devotees.

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed in northern and southern India, but it is hugely popular in Maharashtra.

In Tamil Nadu, the festival is known as Sankat Hara Chaturthi. On this day, the devotees of Lord Ganesha worship him and seek his blessings to overcome all challenges in life.

On Angarki Chaturthi day, some couples observe fast to be blessed with a healthy child.

How is it observed

It is believed that Lord Ganesha, also known as Vighnaharta, removes all troubles of his devotees and fulfil their wishes. Special pujas are performed to please the Moon — water is sprinkled, sandalwood paste, consecrated rice, and flowers are offered in the direction of the Moon.

Some devotees also recite the story of Lord Ganesha and chant Vedic mantras dedicated to him. Devotees are required to wear a yellow cloth during puja.

Timings

Angarki Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 02:54 AM on July 27 and will end at 02:28 AM on July 28. The Moonrise will happen at 09:50 pm.